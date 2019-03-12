At the Emagine Monticello movie theater in Monticello, Minn., you’ll be able to watch an action hero on the screen.

Then you’ll be able to pretend you are one.

In addition to beer, wine and cocktails and heated leather power recliners, the 12-screen theater complex in Wright County will also be offering ax throwing.

Emagine, a Detroit-based “luxury theater” chain that has eight Minnesota locations, is partnering with a Michigan ax throwing business to start Minnesota Axe, a 16-lane ax-throwing venue that will be part of the Monticello location.

Several businesses have popped up the Twin Cities in the past year or so that allow people to throw axes at wooden targets, including at least one located in a bar.

But this will be the first ax-throwing business that will be part of a movie theater, according to organizers. Ax throwing at the movies will cost $20 per person for a one-hour walk-in session.

The ax throwing will be available starting March 21. There will be free movies, free popcorn and free ax throwing from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the March 21 grand reopening celebration following a remodeling project.

Emagine Monticello and Minnesota Axe are located at 9375 Deegan Av., Monticello.