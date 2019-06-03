Don Fraser, who spent nearly 40 years as an elected official in Minnesota, has died. He was 95.

His political career began in 1954 when he was elected to the state Senate. He served for seven years before becoming a Democratic member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1963 to 1979.

Fraser was the mayor of Minneapolis from 1980 to 1993. He remains the longest serving mayor in the city's history.

While in Congress, Fraser became known for his work advocating for human rights reform. He later pushed for the rights of children and became a champion of early childhood education.

George Latimer, former mayor of St. Paul, remembers Fraser as someone who thought deeply and had a quiet strength. His length of service spoke to his integrity and the trust his constituents put in him each election year, Latimer said Sunday night.

"I never heard a word from him, in all the hours we spent privately, that he would not have said publicly," Latimer said. "There was no wall between the public and the private him."

For Latimer, Fraser falls into the group of leaders who lived with a simple dedication to do good and be just.

"I don't think he was ever understood for the greatness he represented," Latimer said.

In a statement, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar called him a "true champion for good."

"As a congressman he fought for the environment and human rights and exposed human rights abuses around the world. As the Mayor of Minneapolis he advocated for early childhood education," she said. "His mission? Ideas matter in politics. He lived that."

Fraser's wife, Arvonne, died in August 2018.