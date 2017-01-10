Gallery: One of the bathrooms.

It's no White House, but the Obamas' new rental home isn't too shabby.

When their presidential term comes to an end, the First Family won't be going very far. They will stay put in Washington D.C., a mere two miles from the White House, so that their younger daughter, Sasha, can reportedly finish high school.

The Obamas will be relocating to a posh, nine-bedroom mansion in the upscale Kalorama neighborhood. The sprawling brick tudor boasts 8,200 square feet, a gourmet kitchen with a butler's pantry, and tree-covered outdoor spaces fit for a former president.

The family will rent the home, according to real estate agent Mark McFadden of The McFadden Group.

The home has been undergoing alterations -- one of which is a new gate -- to modify the home for the soon-to-be-former First Family and their security detail.

Politico reported that the home is owned by Joe Lockhart, who served as White House press secretary under former President Bill Clinton.

The kitchen in the Obamas' new rented house.

The home was sold in 2014 for more than $5 million.