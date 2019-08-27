The show is ending, but the podcasts live on. Co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg look back at the best moments from PodcastOne Sports Now in the show's final episode, from a trip to the DMZ in Korea to listening to the story of former convict-turned-artist Valentino Dixon at Augusta National.
The hosts highlight the best interviews, most interesting observations and, of course, best food chat from the show, which spanned 160 episodes after launching just before the 2018 Winter Olympics.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
The Latest: No. 8 Tsitsipas out in first round at US Open
The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):
Golf
Column: Vote for best player will illustrate what matters
Ballots have been sent to PGA Tour players, who will have the final word on who had the best season.
Vikings
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie is all packed up, but hoping to stay
With NFL cut-down day approaching, Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie confronts his uncertain future each time he takes a seat at his locker.
Sports
Shaky start to No. 1 Naomi Osaka's US Open title defense
Naomi Osaka put her right hand in the shape of a gun and pointed two fingers at her temple, her face grim as she looked toward her guest box.
Vikings
Miami LT Laremy Tunsil anchors revamped Dolphins' line
Miami Dolphins left tackle Laremy Tunsil has spoken several times this summer of the desire to become a more vocal leader.