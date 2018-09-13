RETURNING IN 2018-19
Charlie Coyle: The six-year veteran forward was the subject of trade speculation.
Matt Dumba: The 24-year-old defenseman signed a five-year, $30 million contract.
Jason Zucker: Veteran left wing signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract.
NEW FOR 2018-19
Paul Fenton: He replaces the fired Chuck Fletcher as the Wild general manager.
• Forwards Eric Fehr, J.T. Brown and Matt Hendricks, defenseman Greg Pateryn and goalie Andrew Hammond signed as free agents.
NOT RETURNING IN 2018-19
Matt Cullen: Center signed with Pittsburgh as a free agent.
Daniel Winnik: Left wing signed with Boston as a free agent.
Tyler Ennis: Left wing signed with Toronto as a free agent.
