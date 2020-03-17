Robin, aka the Boy Wonder, recently celebrated his birthday: He made his debut in Detective Comics No. 38 on March 6, 1940, and he and Batman became nearly inseparable. Here is a look at some of the men and women who have called themselves Robin.

Dick Grayson, 1940: Like Batman, Dick lost his family to crime. Over the next 40 years, Dick evolved from boy wonder to young adult. In his youth, he helped found the Teen Titans. When he outgrew his junior partner status, he became Nightwing in 1984 — and is still Nightwing today.

Jason Todd, 1982: After many years of fighting crime, Bruce and Dick (who at that point was nearly an adult) argued over the dangers of their line of work and dissolved their partnership. A few weeks later, Batman met Jason, a young runaway. Jason was headstrong and abrasive and was hated by fans. In 1988, DC Comics set up a telephone poll to decide Jason's fate. In the poll, 5,343 people voted in favor of Jason dying in an explosion set by the Joker — 5,271 voted to keep him. Because this is comics and no one — except for Spider-Man's Uncle Ben — stays dead forever, Jason came back in 2005. He is now the antihero known as the Red Hood.

Carrie Kelley, 1986: She was introduced in "The Dark Knight Returns," which imagines a bleak future in which an older Bruce Wayne comes out of retirement to protect Gotham City. This story also planted the idea for Jason's death in 1988. A Robin costume hangs in a memorial in the Batcave. Bruce looks at the display and thinks: "For Jason. Never. Never again."

Tim Drake, 1989: There was a better reception for Tim Drake. A young Tim was at the circus the night Grayson's parents died. Several months later, Tim saw Robin on TV performing the same quadruple somersault that Dick performed at the circus. Tim realized that Dick was Robin and began to obsessively follow the exploits of the Dynamic Duo. Following Jason's death, Tim deduced that Batman was too reckless alone. He tried to convince Dick to return, but his critical assistance in a case made him the perfect successor. Tim now goes by the alter ego Drake.

Damian Wayne, 2006: "The Son of the Demon," an original graphic novel published in 1987, was supposed to be a stand-alone story that had no effect on Batman's continuity. It concluded with Batman unaware that Talia al Ghul, the daughter of one of his enemies, is pregnant with his child. But in 2006, that child, Damian, then a preteen, made his debut and demanded the role of Robin as his birthright. Batman had his hands full: Damian was trained to be an assassin and did not care for the hero's nonlethal methods.

Duke Thomas, 2015: He was introduced in 2013 and became one of the teenagers in Gotham City's We Are Robin movement. Duke outshone the others and later Batman offered to provide Duke with training, which he accepted, but not as yet another Robin. In 2018, he decided instead to call himself the Signal, perhaps beginning a legacy that will last for decades.