WASHINGTON — The forced resignation of Jeff Sessions as attorney general has caused profound leadership changes at the Justice Department, above all affecting oversight of the investigation into ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia.

A look at the responsibilities of the Justice Department's top two leaders and the special counsel running the department's most consequential and politically sensitive investigation.

___

MATT WHITAKER

The new acting attorney general, Whitaker will assume the duties and responsibilities fulfilled by Sessions. It's a job he knows well given that Whitaker has spent the last year as Sessions' chief of staff.

Whitaker is expected to assume oversight of Mueller's Russia investigation. That would give him authority over funding and allow him to make critical decisions such as signing off on charges and determining whether Trump should be subpoenaed.

Congressional Democrats are calling on him to recuse himself because of comments he made before joining the Justice Department that were critical and skeptical of the probe.

Those include an opinion piece on CNN.com in which he said Mueller would be going too far, and straying beyond his mandate, if he were to investigate Trump's family finances.

It's not clear that Whitaker will need to step aside. Sessions recused himself in March 2017 because of his work on Trump's campaign and following the revelation that he had met during the 2016 campaign with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.

___

ROD ROSENSTEIN

As deputy attorney general, Rosenstein is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Justice Department, including the activities of the country's U.S. attorneys.

Rosenstein appointed Mueller as special counsel after Sessions recused himself and after Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey.

The No. 2 official remains in his position with most of the same duties as before, even though his own job status has appeared questionable at times. It's possible he'll still play a role in the Mueller investigation, but the Justice Department made clear Wednesday that Whitaker "is in charge of all matters under the purview of the Department of Justice."