NEW YORK — The crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 that left 157 people dead is drawing renewed scrutiny of the Boeing model just four months after another one crashed in Indonesia, killing 189.
Authorities in several countries have ordered airlines to ground their Boeing 737 Max 8 planes indefinitely.
The 737 is the best-selling airliner in history, and the Max 8 — the newest version of it with more fuel-efficient engines — is a central part of Boeing's strategy to compete with European rival Airbus.
Boeing has delivered about 350 of the 737 Max 8 planes to scores of airlines and has orders for more than 5,000.
A look at companies that have ordered the plane and how many have been delivered:
