The move to rescind environmental rules governing emissions of methane brings to 84 the number of environmental rules the Trump administration has worked to repeal. Officials at the White House, the Environmental Protection Agency and other agencies have called the regulations burdensome to the fossil fuel industry and other businesses. Half of those environmental rollback attempts, like the new methane reversal, will undercut efforts by previous administrations to reduce emissions and fight climate change. Many of these efforts have been challenged in the courts; whether the administration will succeed in achieving all of its goals is far from certain. Here are some of the most significant climate-related reversals:

Leaving the Paris climate agreement

One critical effort by the Trump administration was its announcement in 2017 that it would withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement. The process of withdrawing cannot be completed until 2020, but the move sent a strong signal to the world that President Donald Trump, who has scoffed at climate science, would be taking action at many levels of government to reverse climate policies created during the Obama administration.

Freezing fuel efficiency standards

Transportation is the United States’ biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions, and fuel efficiency standards were a signature Obama administration proposal for reducing those emissions, as well as other air pollution created by vehicles. Earlier this month, the Trump administration proposed freezing antipollution and fuel-efficiency standards for cars. The proposal puts the administration on a collision course with California, which sets its own stringent tailpipe standards.

Eliminating the Clean Power Plan

FILE- In this Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015 file photo, an artwork entitled 'One Heart One Tree' by artist Naziha Mestaoui is displayed on the Eiffel tower ahead of the 2015 Paris Climate Conference, in Paris. At least 20 countries are expected to formally join the Paris Agreement on climate change this week, greatly improving the pact’s chances of coming into force just a year after it was negotiated in the French capital, U.N. officials say. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File) ORG XMIT: LRP101

The Clean Power Plan, President Barack Obama’s effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by regulating carbon dioxide from existing fossil-fuel-powered electricity plants, was a big target for Trump, who campaigned in coal country on a promise to revive the ailing industry. He called for the EPA to dismantle the Clean Power Plan in 2017. The planned substitute is the administration’s most sweeping plan to extend the lives of coal-burning plants and shore up the mining industry.

Promoting drilling on public lands

In December 2017, Trump embarked on the biggest land protection rollback in U.S. history when he squeezed two national monuments in Utah by some 2 million acres. The move shrank Bears Ears National Monument, above, by 85% and reduced Grand Staircase-Escalante by about half. The two monuments had received protection in the Obama and Clinton administrations. Subsequent reporting on the Bears Ears decision showed that it was guided by hopes for oil drilling.

Helping offshore drillers, as well

The Trump administration has said it will allow offshore oil and gas drilling in nearly all coastal waters off the United States, including the California coast, the Arctic and the Eastern Seaboard. The decision reversed an Obama administration ban. It also repealed offshore drilling safety regulations put in place after the Deepwater Horizon spill. The administration delayed the release of its formal proposal, however, after a judge declared the initial executive order unlawful.

Weakening protections for endangered species

The fossil fuel industry and other businesses have long bristled at the Endangered Species Act, which can restrict their activity where threatened flora and fauna can be found. Earlier this month, the administration said it would change the act in ways that will make it harder to protect wildlife from climate change and other threats. Nine million acres of Western land was opened to oil and gas drilling by weakening habitat protections for the sage grouse, above.













