LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a critical vote her EU divorce deal — and its prospects are uncertain. A look at how Tuesday's events are expected to unfold, with approximate timings.
0930 GMT: The Cabinet gathers in Downing Street for its regular Tuesday morning meeting, with the focus on Brexit. It is likely to last for several hours.
1250 GMT: Attorney General Geoffrey Cox opens final day of debate on May's deal in the House of Commons.
1830 GMT: May closes the debate.
1900 GMT: Voting set to begin, starting with amendments and culminating in the vote on the withdrawal agreement.
May is expected to make a statement to the House of Commons after the result is known.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
China criticizes Trudeau comments on death penalty case
China expressed its "strong dissatisfaction" with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday over his criticism of a death sentence given to an alleged Canadian drug smuggler at a hastily conducted retrial that followed a chilling of relations over the arrest of a senior Chinese technology executive.
World
India's mega Hindu festival begins under cloud of toxic air
Thousands of portable toilets line roads constantly swept clean, drinking water flows from newly installed taps, electric substations power a massive tent city and billboards encourage a "clean Kumbh," an extension of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's huge push to improve sanitation across the country.
World
The Latest: Germany denies report Merkel offered May help
The Latest on Britain's exit from the European Union (all times local):
World
Military deploys in Zimbabwe fuel hike protests; 5 killed
A Zimbabwean military helicopter on Tuesday fired tear gas at demonstrators blocking a road and burning tires in the capital on a second day of deadly protests after the government more than doubled the price of fuel in the economically shattered country.
World
ICC judges acquit former Ivory Coast president Gbagbo
Judges at the International Criminal Court on Tuesday acquitted former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo and former youth minister Charles Ble Goude of crimes committed following disputed elections in 2010, saying prosecutors failed to prove their case.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.