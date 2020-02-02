Not only do the Wolves have two 11-game losing streaks this season, but they have been separated by only eight games.
Streak 1
Dec. 1-23: The Wolves were 10-8 when the streak began. Seven of the losses during the streak came on the road, and all 11 came against Western Conference teams. The streak ended with a double-overtime win at Sacramento.
Streak 2
Jan. 11-Feb. 1: This streak could still grow. Through this 11-game stretch, the Wolves are 0-7 at home. They went from eight games under .500 (15-23) to 19 under (15-34). Since Dec. 1 the Wolves are 5-25. Their last win came on Jan. 9 vs. Portland.
