One first down at a time for U

It wasn’t the Gophers’ longest drive of the day (that was a 92-yarder that resulted in a touchdown), but it was the most time-consuming. Trailing 31-24, Auburn was desperate to get the ball back from the Gophers in the fourth quarter, but it never could. The Gophers finished the game with a 16-play, 68-yard drive that lasted 8 minutes, 38 seconds and ended with three kneel-downs deep in Auburn territory. Here’s a look at the five first-down conversions on the drive:

Second-and-9, Gophers 21: 19-yard pass from Tanner Morgan to Tyler Johnson. It was the 12th and final catch of the day for Johnson and put him over 200 yards receiving.

Second-and-8, Gophers 42: 8-yard pass from Morgan to Rodney Smith. It was one of Smith’s four touches on the drive.

Fourth-and-1, Auburn 41: 11-yard, one-hand grab by Bryce Witham, who earlier in the game had a 1-yard touchdown catch on another fourth-and-1.

Third-and-10, Auburn 30: 10-yard run by Mohamed Ibrahim. He had seven carries on the drive — six came in succession.

Second-and-6, Auburn 16: 7-yard run by Ibrahim. He ended the day with 140 yards on 20 carries.