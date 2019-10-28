RIGHT FROM THE START
The longest undefeated runs to start a season in Timberwolves history:
2001-02: 6-0
2019-20: 3-0
2013-14: 3-0
2015-16: 2-0
2006-07: 2-0
2002-03: 2-0
1997-98: 2-0
HAPPY AT HOME
The Wolves have won seven of their past eight home openers.
Oct. 27, 2019: Wolves 116, Miami 109
Oct. 19, 2018: Wolves 131, Cleveland 123
Oct. 20, 2017: Wolves 100, Utah 97
Nov. 1, 2016: Wolves 116, Memphis 80
Nov. 2, 2015: Portland 106, Wolves 101
Oct. 30, 2014: Wolves 97, Detroit 91
Oct. 30, 2013: Wolves 120, Orlando 115 (OT)
Nov. 2, 2012: Wolves 92, Sacramento 80
