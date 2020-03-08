Regan Smith's week

Regan Smith competed in six events at the TYR Pro Swim Series meet in Des Moines, which began Wednesday and featured 32 Olympians. Here is how she did.

200 butterfly: Finished second in 2:06.39, a personal-best and U.S. age-group record.

100 freestyle: Personal-best 55.64; did not qualify for final.

200 backstroke: Won, in 2:06.16.

100 butterfly: Finished second in 57.34, a personal best and U.S. age-group record.

100 backstroke: Won, in 58.18 seconds, fastest in the world this year.

200 individual medley: Fourth-best time in preliminaries, scratched from final.