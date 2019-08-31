NASSAU, Bahamas — Hurricane Dorian is bearing down on the Bahamas as a Category 4 storm and should reach the archipelago on Sunday. Over two or three days, it could dump as much as 4 feet (1 meter) of rain, unleash high winds and whip up an abnormal rise in sea level called storm surge. Here is a looked at past hurricanes that have affected the archipelago, which officials say sees a hurricane pass nearby, on average, every two years. A hurricane makes a direct hit on the islands, on average, every four years.

— 1932: The Great Abaco Hurricane, Category 5, struck the Bahamas at peak intensity. More than a dozen people were reportedly killed and hundreds injured.

— 1965: Hurricane Betsy, Category 4, caused an estimated $14 million in damage across the Bahamas, primarily to crops.

— 1992: Hurricane Andrew, Category 5, made landfall on Eleuthera at that strength but weakened to Category 4 while traversing the archipelago. It destroyed hundreds of houses in the Bahamas and reportedly left four dead.

— 1999: Hurricane Floyd peaked at Category 4 and caused extensive material damages.

— 2004: Hurricane Frances, Category 4, knocked out power, damaged homes in the Bahamas.

— 2005: Hurricane Katrina later became a Category 5 storm but earlier traversed the Bahamas as a tropical storm causing minimal damage

— 2005: Hurricane Wilma, Category 5, passed by the Bahamas, producing hurricane-force winds and a powerful storm surge, leading authorities to order evacuations.

— 2011: Hurricane Irene, Category 3, made four landfalls in the Bahamas, causing widespread material damages but no reports of fatalities.

— 2012: Hurricane Sandy, which peaked at Category 3, passed over the Bahamas before reaching the United States.

— 2015: Hurricane Joaquin, Category 4, meandered over the southern Bahamas, battering its islands for over two days. Joaquin caused extensive devastation and its storm surge trapped hundreds in their homes. Offshore, the American cargo ship El Faro and her 33 members were lost to the hurricane.

— 2016: Hurricane Matthews, Category 5, caused massive destruction in Haiti and damaged several islands in the Bahamas.

— 2017: Hurricane Irma, Category 5, passed over Inagua and South Acklins islands where it downed power lines, knocked out communications and damaged homes.

— 2019: Hurricane Dorian is bearing down on the Bahamas.