LORDSTOWN, Ohio — Some facts and figures about northeast Ohio's Lordstown assembly plant, which General Motors is idling Wednesday after the final U.S.-made Chevrolet Cruze sedan rolls off the assembly line, eliminating the jobs of nearly 1,700 hourly workers:

— The plant opened in April 1966. The first car off the line was a Chevrolet Impala sports sedan that went to a local car dealership. Vehicles produced at Lordstown over the years have included other full-size sedans, vans and various compact cars, including the infamous Chevy Vega, considered one of the worst American-made cars ever.

— The plant's footprint is 6.2 million square feet (nearly 600,000 square meters), the equivalent of around 108 American football fields.

— Lordstown has produced more than 16 million vehicles since 1966.

— Nearly 1.9 million Chevrolet Cruze sedans have been assembled at Lordstown since the vehicle went into production in 2011. Peak production reached 290,000 cars in 2014. Just over 123,000 were made last year.

— The plant, located in the Trumbull County village of Lordstown, is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of downtown Cleveland and about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of downtown Pittsburgh.