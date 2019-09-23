LONDON — British tour operator Thomas Cook was a major part of the industry for packaged holidays, which are particularly popular in Europe.
Here's a look at the company, by the numbers.
___
Customers: 22 million a year
Employees: 21,000, of which 9,000 in the U.K.
Travel agency shops: 500
Hotels owned: 200, or about 40,000 rooms
Hotels that do business with Thomas Cook: 3,150
Planes: 105
Markets: 16 countries in Europe, North Africa, Middle East, Asia
Annual revenue: 9.6 billion pounds, or $11.8 billion (2018)
