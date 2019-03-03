On July 17, 2016, a jet carrying Donald Trump’s longtime fixer and attorney Michael Cohen landed in New York, bringing him home after eight days celebrating his 50th birthday in Capri and Rome.

On July 20, a helicopter carrying Trump landed in Cleveland, delivering the presidential candidate in dramatic style to the Republican Convention, already underway.

Between those two days — while Trump was in New York — Cohen alleges that Trump received an important phone call from his decadeslong confidant Roger Stone, alerting him that WikiLeaks was planning within days to release a cache of e-mails that would damage Hillary Clinton.

By the end of that week, right on the heels of Trump’s acceptance of the GOP nomination, WikiLeaks posted online thousands of internal Democratic Party e-mails that federal prosecutors allege were stolen by Russian operatives. If true, Cohen’s account, which he provided in sworn testimony to the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, would be a dramatic revelation — indicating that Trump misled the public about his knowledge of WikiLeaks’ plans and, importantly, provided false written testimony to special counsel Robert Mueller.

The existence of such a conversation could add critical new clues that could help answer a fundamental question before Mueller: Did Trump or anyone around him have knowledge of Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 campaign?

A close examination of the activities of the three men in July 2016 cited by Cohen shows there was a window of time in which the phone call could have occurred, according to public accounts and a travel itinerary Cohen provided the Washington Post in 2017.

However, there appears to be little other publicly available information to corroborate the claim by Cohen, who has pleaded guilty to nine felonies, including lying to Congress. He has provided no evidence to support his account, and both Trump and Stone have denied that they ever discussed WikiLeaks with one another.

And Cohen’s testimony raises a major question: If the call happened as he described, why was it not specifically cited by Mueller in Stone’s seven-count indictment last month, which included other references to conversations Stone allegedly had with Trump associates about WikiLeaks?

Cohen has sat for seven sessions with special counsel prosecutors, providing what they have described as valuable and credible information. Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. attorney in Michigan, said the decision by prosecutors not to include a description of that call in the Stone indictment may be a sign that the “evidence is not sufficient” to corroborate Cohen’s claims. Or, she said, Mueller may be holding back information about such a call while continuing to develop evidence of a WikiLeaks-related conspiracy.

According to Stone’s indictment, he spoke to senior Trump campaign officials on “multiple occasions” about the timing of WikiLeaks’ releases — and lied to Congress about those conversations.

Stone, who was also indicted for alleged obstruction and witness tampering, has denied ever speaking with WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange or having advance knowledge of WikiLeaks’ plans. He has pleaded not guilty.

Stone told the Post that he never discussed WikiLeaks with Trump. “Mr. Cohen’s statement is not true,” he wrote in a text last week.

Likewise, WikiLeaks has repeatedly said that Assange and Stone never communicated, including again Wednesday as Cohen testified. And Trump told the New York Times last month that he and Stone never talked about WikiLeaks. In written answers he submitted to Mueller in November in response to questions from the special counsel, Trump asserted that Stone did not tell him about WikiLeaks’ upcoming release and that he had no prior knowledge of it, according to people familiar with the material he submitted.

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has dismissed Cohen as a disloyal liar. In a text Thursday, he wrote, “I can’t comment on the call except to say if it did take place, and I see Stone denied it, it was already public that Assange was going to do a damaging dump.”

The period of time in which Cohen said Trump received the alert from Stone about WikiLeaks came at the culmination of the hard-fought GOP primary campaign — and just as Trump was readying to take on Clinton.

According to prosecutors, Russians had already hacked Democratic Party e-mail accounts and were preparing to unleash the contents publicly. They had also settled on Trump as their preferred candidate and had begun a sophisticated social media campaign to sway U.S. voters.

On July 17, as Republicans began flocking to Cleveland, Cohen was back in New York from a trip to Italy. Traditionally, presidential candidates do not attend the first few days of a party convention, waiting until the final night to formally accept the nomination.

But amid an ongoing fight among GOP delegates about Trump’s nomination, he surprised convention-goers with a brief appearance in Cleveland that Monday, emerging onstage to introduce his wife, Melania. After her speech, he flew back to New York that night. The following evening, he appeared to the convention via video from Trump Tower.

Cohen told Congress this past week that he believes the conversation he overheard between Trump and Stone took place that Monday or Tuesday. He said Trump was alerted to the call by his secretary Rhona Graff, who called out “Roger’s on Line 1,” according to Cohen’s testimony to the House Oversight Committee.

Trump then put Stone on speakerphone, said Cohen, who alleged Stone told Trump that he had just gotten off the phone with Assange and learned that a “massive dump” of e-mails would be published “within a couple of days.”

“Wouldn’t that be great?” Trump replied, according to Cohen’s testimony. At that point, there were a few public indications that Assange was planning to release information that would be damaging to Clinton — and a hint that Russia was going after the Democratic Party. But exactly what was coming — and when — was unknown.

The previous month — on June 12 — Assange had appeared on a British TV network and said WikiLeaks had “e-mails related to Hillary Clinton” that it planned to publish.

Two days later, the Post reported that the Democratic National Committee’s servers had been hacked and the party’s forensic analysis had identified Russian military intelligence as the likely culprit.

On Monday, July 18 — one of the possible dates of the call that Cohen said occurred between Stone and Trump — WikiLeaks confirmed it had retrieved the archive and told the online persona Guccifer 2.0 it would release the stolen documents “this week,” according to court documents.

Throughout that week, Stone was in Cleveland — huddling with Trump advisers, showing up at rallies, making provocative statements and appearing on TV in seersucker suits with pocket squares.

On Wednesday, he sat for a lengthy interview with Charlie Rose, who at the time hosted his own talk show and co-hosted CBS’ “This Morning.”

Asked by Rose when he had last spoken with Trump, Stone responded that it had been on Saturday, the day of the rally to announce Gov. Mike Pence as the vice presidential candidate. That timing, if true, would contradict Cohen’s claim that Stone and Trump spoke by phone Monday or Tuesday.

At some point that week, Cohen arrived in Cleveland. On Friday, WikiLeaks published the hacked Democratic e-mails, riveting the political world.

In the wake of the e-mails’ release, a senior Trump campaign official “was directed” to contact Stone to find out what else WikiLeaks might have about the Clinton campaign, according to Stone’s indictment.

Prosecutors did not disclose why the Trump campaign believed Stone was the person who would know about WikiLeaks. But they noted that Stone had informed senior campaign officials “in or around June and July 2016” that WikiLeaks had documents “whose release would be damaging to the Clinton Campaign.”

In December, Mueller’s prosecutors — without mentioning the alleged call between Trump and Stone — wrote in a memo to the court that Cohen provided information “consistent with other evidence obtained” in their investigation. Before Cohen was sentenced to serve three years in prison, special-counsel prosecutor Jeannie Rhee told a federal judge during a hearing that he gave “credible and reliable information about core Russia-related issues under investigation.”