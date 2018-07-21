CAVE CITY, Ky. — The National Park Service says nine parks across the U.S. have received more than $10 million in federal funding to design and build projects for other parks to use as examples as they work toward making trails, buildings, waterways and camping more accessible to people with disabilities.
__
Parks with completed projects:
— Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park in Alaska
— Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky
___
Parks with projects underway:
— Independence National Historical Park in Pennsylvania
— San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park in California
— Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in Michigan
— Steamtown National Historic Site in Pennsylvania
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
TV & Media
Actor Riz Ahmed praises Sandra Oh as a diversity trailblazer
Riz Ahmed, who shattered glass ceilings as the first Asian man to win an acting Emmy, is celebrating fellow trailblazer Sandra Oh.
National
The Latest: Indiana woman: Boat met with 'big, huge waves'
The Latest on a deadly tourist boat accident in Missouri (all times local):
Variety
Analysis: Few good options for NFL owners on player protests
or perhaps because of — team owners' efforts to stop players from using the forum to speak out on political causes.
Variety
Wisconsin researchers study genetic screening for Amish
University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers are working to expand newborn genetic screening for Wisconsin's Amish and Old Order Mennonite communities.
Variety
From trails to exhibits, parks aim to increase accessibility
David Allgood and Tom Stokes glide up a slight incline to the wooden platform overlooking the Green River at Mammoth Cave National Park. From there, they watch through a glass panel as the Kentucky park's lone ferry carries a Jeep across the water below.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.