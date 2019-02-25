The list of the winners so far at the 91st Academy Awards:
Best supporting actress: Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"
Foreign language film: Mexico's "Roma"
Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"
Documentary feature: "Free Solo"
Makeup and hairstyling: "Vice"
Costume design: Ruth Carter, "Black Panther"
Production design: "Black Panther"
Sound Editing: "Bohemian Rhapsody"
Sound Mixing: "Bohemian Rhapsody"
Film Editing: John Ottman, "Bohemian Rhapsody"
