The list of the winners so far at the 91st Academy Awards:

Best supporting actress: Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Foreign language film: Mexico's "Roma"

Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"

Documentary feature: "Free Solo"

Makeup and hairstyling: "Vice"

Costume design: Ruth Carter, "Black Panther"

Production design: "Black Panther"

Sound Editing: "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Sound Mixing: "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Film Editing: John Ottman, "Bohemian Rhapsody"