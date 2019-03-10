ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Citizens from 35 countries were killed when an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa en route to Nairobi on Sunday morning. Here is the latest list of nationalities as released by the airline. It accounts for the nationalities of 150 of the 157 people believed to have been on board.
Kenya: 32
Canada: 18
Ethiopia: 9
China: 8
Italy: 8
United States: 8
France: 7
UK: 7
Egypt: 6
Germany: 5
India: 4
Slovakia: 4
Austria: 3
Russia: 3
Sweden: 3
Spain: 2
Israel: 2
Morocco: 2
Poland: 2
Belgium: 1
Djibouti: 1
Indonesia: 1
Ireland: 1
Mozambique: 1
Norway: 1
Rwanda: 1
Saudi Arabia: 1
Sudan: 1
Somalia: 1
Serbia: 1
Togo: 1
Uganda: 1
Yemen: 1
Nepal: 1
Nigeria: 1
U.N. passport: 1
