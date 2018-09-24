NEW ORLEANS — A preservation group is inviting the public to vote on 20 sites across the country that showcase the nation's diversity and the fight for equality as part of a $2 million historic preservation campaign. The locations are:
— Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, Birmingham, Alabama
— Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber Co., Nogales, Arizona
— The Church of the Epiphany, Los Angeles
— The Women's Building, San Francisco
— The Tabor Opera House, Leadville, Colorado
— The Freedom Tower, Miami
— Bronzeville Cookin', Chicago
— Roslindale Congregational Church, Boston
— The Arch Social Club, Baltimore
— City Hall Clock Tower, Biddeford, Maine
— GM Modern Housing Legacy Homes, Pontiac, Michigan
— Wah Chong Tai Mercantile, Butte, Montana
— International Civil Rights Center & Museum, Greensboro, North Carolina
— Main Court of the Hispanic Society of America, New York
— National Women's Hall of Fame, Seneca Falls, New York
— Clayborn Temple, Memphis, Tennessee
— Historic First Baptist Church, San Marcos, Texas
— New Hope Community Center, Salt Lake City
— Spring Street, Danville, Virginia
— Historic Morrill Bank, Kent, Washington
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.