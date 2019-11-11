Once a year, on Nov. 10, the date the freighter SS Edmund Fitzgerald sank in Lake Superior in 1975, Split Rock Lighthouse is illuminated as a memorial to the 29 crew members who died. Their names are read as the ship’s bell tolls. Visitors lined up for a rare chance to view the lantern room, the only time each year that the public can see it when the beacon is lit.
