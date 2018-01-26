Lorna Gail Woods had heard stories of the Clotilda since before she could speak. In the evenings, her grandmother would hold her on the porch and tell her the tale of how her great-great-grandfather came to Alabama on the last known slave ship to come to the United States.

They were brought by force, her grandmother would tell her, by an American businessman who just wanted to win a bet. Her great-great-grandfather Cudjoe Kazoola “Charlie” Lewis was the oldest of 110 slaves purchased in West Africa, chained in the hull of the Clotilda and brought across the Atlantic to the Mobile-Tensaw River Delta in Alabama in 1860. But after the slaves were unloaded, the crew burned the ship, and its wreckage was never found, so many people doubted the story.

“My grandmother would tell us the story so we wouldn’t forget and so that we could continue to tell the story,” Woods, 69, said.

On Monday, the story that Woods’ family — and many like hers in Africatown, the historic neighborhood of about 2,000 on the shores of the delta — had passed down for more than 150 years became much more real.

On that day, Ben Raines, a reporter for AL.com, published an article in which he told of discovering the charred remains of a boat believed to be the Clotilda. Archaeologists who visited the site said that based on the dimensions of the wreckage and its contents — including charred timber and iron drifts — the remnants were most likely those of the slave ship.

“This is the proof that we needed,” Woods said. “I am elated because so many people said that it didn’t really happen that way, that we made the story up.”

Abaché and Cudjoe Kazoola Lewis in the 1910s. Cudjoe Lewis was brought to America as a slave on the Clotilda.

Woods and other descendants said they were ecstatic at the news but still coming to terms with it. While the Clotilda had always been at the center of family lore, they previously had to accept the story on faith.

About 10 of the 100 or so descendants of the Clotilda slaves who still live in Africatown gathered on Wednesday to discuss what should be done with the wreckage.

Should it be removed and restored? Should it stay where it is and the land be protected? Should it be in a museum?

“We want to tell the rest of our families about what happened over 150 years ago,” Woods said. “We want to get some answers.”

Levon Manzie, a Mobile council member who represents Africatown, said the possible discovery of the Clotilda is welcome news in a part of Mobile that is often overlooked. Last year, an artist painted a mural of the slave ship on a concrete wall in the neighborhood, a sign of the Clotilda’s continued resonance in the community.

Manzie said the Clotilda slaves represented what was best about his state and America. They came against their will and did not know English or understand American culture. Still, he said, they managed to transform Africatown into a thriving community.

“It’s a story of resilience and self-preservation,” he said. “If you consider the circumstances of what these individuals had to learn and grow from and then reach the highest of success they can achieve, it is an amazing story.”

Woods remembers the story of how her great-great-grandfather came on the Clotilda. She learned that Lewis was the oldest slave on the ship. He was known as chief of the Tarkbar Tribe.

“Charlie only spoke the African language, so he passed the story down to his son Joe Lewis,” Woods said. She said that he learned to read and write at the Old Union Baptist Church in Africatown.

The Old Union Baptist Church has served as a hub for the community. Several slaves who arrived on the Clotilda were founding members.

Liston Portis has lived in Africatown for 55 years and sees the story of the Clotilda as the history of the town.

“For someone to locate it, it makes our story real and true,” he said. “To actually see our history and know where we come from specifically, it gives credence to our story.”