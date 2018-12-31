In 2015, a NASA spacecraft snapped spectacular photographs of Pluto, forever changing humanity’s view of that world. On Tuesday that same probe, New Horizons, will provide a closeup of the farthest object ever visited.

New Horizons will speed past an object nicknamed Ultima Thule at 31,500 mph and pass within 2,200 miles of the surface, seeking clues to the earliest days of the solar system. Ultima Thule is 4 billion miles from the sun, in an area where many astronomers within recent memory believed there wouldn’t be much that was worthy of study.

It was once a common view that all of the solar system’s big, interesting things — the sun and the nine planets — had been found.

Thirty-five years later, the Kuiper belt — the region that New Horizons explores — and the spaces beyond are perhaps the most fascinating parts of the solar system. In their vast, icy reaches are clues about how the sun and planets, including ours, coalesced out of gas and dust 4.5 billion years ago.

“The Kuiper belt object studies are revolutionizing all of solar system studies,” said Renu Malhotra, a professor of planetary sciences at the University of Arizona.

Even farther out might be bodies the size of Mars or Earth, or even a larger one some astronomers call Planet Nine, and technological advances could usher in a new age of planetary discovery.

This illustration provided by NASA shows the New Horizons spacecraft. NASA launched the probe in 2006; it’s about the size of a baby grand piano.

But first astronomers will get their closeup of Ultima Thule, believed to be just 12 to 22 miles wide. It is also known as 2014 MU69 — its designation in the International Astronomical Union’s catalog of worlds — and studying it could help reveal what else lies in the Kuiper belt.

“I’m more excited to see it than I was of Pluto,” said Harold Levison, a planetary scientist at the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colo.

For decades after its discovery in 1930, Pluto remained a small and icy oddity with a tilted, elongated orbit. Then, in 1992, David Jewitt and Jane Luu discovered Albion, a much smaller object than Pluto, in this region beyond Neptune.

As more of these tiny, icy worlds were found, Pluto no longer seemed strange. Instead it was just another inhabitant of what became known as the Kuiper belt, named after Gerard Kuiper, an astronomer who had speculated about the existence of a ring of debris beyond Neptune in 1951.

Today, more than 2,000 worlds have been discovered in the outer parts of the solar system, and there are most likely millions more.

In the main Kuiper belt, these objects fall into two groups. The first consists of objects that look as if they were pushed outward by Neptune. Many of those, including Pluto, are tilted at an angle to the rest of the solar system.

This distribution has contributed to the now-accepted idea that the giant planets — Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune — were not always where they are now, but migrated to their current orbits.

A project called the Outer Solar System Origins Survey systematically tracked about 1,000 Kuiper belt objects for four years. That information could lead to hints of Earth- or Mars-size planets that formed in the solar system’s youth and were then cast out into interstellar space.

The second group of Kuiper belt objects, known as the cold classicals, have nearly circular orbits and lie almost on the same plane as the planets. That suggests they have been largely undisturbed since the birth of the solar system. Ultima Thule, the target of New Horizons, is a cold classical Kuiper belt object.

“This thing has always been cold,” said S. Alan Stern, the principal investigator of the mission, “and it’s not large enough to have a geological engine like Pluto. It should be a real window into the earliest days of the solar system.”

A surprising number of the cold classicals, about a third, are binaries — two objects about the same size orbiting each other.

For Levison, this abundance of pairs could say something about the nature of how the building blocks of planets came together. It is possible that collisions out there are rare enough that such pairs have survived over the eons.

Malhotra is among the scientists who assert that the outer part of the Kuiper belt appears slightly warped, and that this could be a sign of gravity being exerted by something larger.

Thus, not only might planets comparable in size to Mars and Earth have existed in this region, but they might also still be there today.