WNBA rookie of the year A'ja Wilson has returned home Friday night from playing in China because of a minor right knee injury sustained in a game.
Wilson signed with the Shanxi Flame and was leading the Chinese League in scoring averaging 37.3 points a game.
She will rehab the injury in South Carolina and will hopefully return to her Chinese club for the second part of the season.
Wilson was the No. 1 pick of the Las Vegas Aces in last season's WNBA draft. She averaged 20.7 points and 8.0 rebounds for the Aces.
