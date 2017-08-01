We know that some of you are picking up some golf interest because the 3M Championship is coming to the TPC Twin Cities this week.

Even if that Champions Tour wasn't about to happen, we'd find an excuse to show you this video of German golfer Marcel Siem nailing this hole-in-1 last weekend during the final round of the Porsche European Open.

Aces are special, of course, because they happen so rarely. This one is even more so because the ball didn't hit the ground before going into the hole.

And Siem also won a Porsche.

It says here that a hole-in-1 without hitting the ground + winning a Porsche > winning the tournament.

Watch the shot: