My years of being raised in the South left an indelible taste for bacon-fat-coated vegetables. And while you can use butter or olive oil in its place, the distinctive taste of bacon fat works particularly well with that of the root vegetables I use in the hash: creamy, robust rutabaga and sharp, fresh celery root, both of which are plentiful in the markets now. I toss in mushrooms because I love them, but you can leave them out if they're not your favorite.

The genius of this hash, though, is that it is fully cooked in the oven. There's no finnicky turning and flipping in a skillet. The vegetables get steamed on a baking sheet to get them tender before getting blanketed with thick-cut bacon, which bastes the root vegetables in their fat as they render and cook. I stir in baby greens in the end to atone for my choice of fat and serve the whole mélange piping hot with a fried egg on top and sharp pickled onions I threw together while the hash baked. It's a hearty breakfast.