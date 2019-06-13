The Twins were playing an afternoon game at the Metrodome before heading out on a road trip. David Ortiz had a new suit hanging inside a garment bag in his locker. He had given a sneak preview to a few teammates before the game. It was colorful, even by the Big O's standards.

Corey Koskie had a minor injury and was not playing that day. The Twins must have won, because I recall a fairly festive vibe in the postgame clubhouse. And maybe 20 minutes after the game, with perfect timing as David headed toward his locker wrapped in a post-shower towel, Koskie came walking from a back room … striding proudly, bedecked in Ortiz's new suit.

"Really?'' Koskie said Tuesday while talking about his old teammate and pranks pulled on him. "There were a few, but I don't remember wearing his new suit.''

I'm telling you, it happened, and David was highly irritated.

"I'm sure he was,'' Koskie said.

PATRICK REUSSE