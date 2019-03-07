Long-term U.S. mortgage rates increased slightly this week, generally staying slightly below their levels from a year ago, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.
A hot US job market is coaxing people in from the sidelines
A surprisingly strong burst of job growth over the past year has led many economists to wonder: Where are all the workers coming from?
A glance at US mortgage rates
MLB wants notice of lineups before stadium announcements
Major league teams this season must notify the commissioner's office of their starting lineups before they are announced at stadiums. The decision Thursday comes in response to the Supreme Court ruling that has led to more widespread legal gambling.
How the bull market kept running and stampeded the doubters
The bull market for U.S. stocks turns 10 years old this weekend, which puts it way past senior citizen status for a market run. It's got the scars to prove it.
A hot US job market is coaxing people in from the sidelines
