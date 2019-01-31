Long-term U.S. mortgage rates edged up after declining in recent weeks, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.
More From Business
Business
Minnesota tech company wins first prize in '$1 Million Challenge' for minority entrepreneurs
St. Louis Park's HabitAware makes a bracelet that monitors repetitive behaviors like hair pulling or nail biting.
Business
Bitter cold and natural gas shortages shutter auto plants
Auto plants and other big energy users throughout Southeast Michigan are shutting down or limiting operations due to a natural gas shortage caused by a fire and frigid weather.
Business
Port of Duluth has best shipping season in 5 years
The end-of-year report is another indication that the iron ore industry has had a solid recovery from 2015 and 2016.
National
Outdoor retailers expand political fight with climate push
Two years after jumping into a fight with the Trump administration over public lands, the U.S. outdoor industry is turning up the political pressure — though its impact is difficult to measure.
Business
Gainbridge becomes new presenting sponsor for Indy 500
The Indianapolis 500 will have a new presenting sponsor in May.
