Long-term U.S. mortgage rates held steady this week, after falling for six straight weeks to reach their lowest levels in nine months, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.
Variety
Attorney: New racist threats at GM plant where nooses found
An attorney for workers suing General Motors says employees are still facing racial harassment after nooses and racist graffiti were found two years ago at a plant in Ohio.
National
US stocks edge higher as health care and industrials rise
U.S. stocks are mostly higher Thursday as health care and industrial companies rise. Banks are slipping as Morgan Stanley drops after its fourth-quarter results fell short of Wall Street's expectations. Smaller companies are making bigger gains than the rest of the market after they suffered outsize losses in late 2018.
Business
Minnesota gets closer to job peak, but companies are still hiring
The jobless rate stayed at 2.8 percent for a fourth month, while an unofficial rate for people without diplomas plunged.
TV & Media
Les Moonves to challenge CBS severance denial
Former CBS CEO Les Moonves is fighting the company's decision to deny his $120 million severance package following his firing over sexual misconduct allegations.
Local
Kidnap suspect apparently applied for job day Jayme escaped
The Wisconsin man suspected of kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents apparently applied for a job online the day that Jayme escaped, calling himself an "honest guy" even though his resume contains inaccuracies about his work experience.
