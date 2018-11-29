Long-term U.S. mortgage rates barely budged this week after marking the biggest drop in nearly four years a week earlier, according to mortgage giant Freddie Mac.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Variety
Cruise control: GM's No. 2 exec to run self-driving car unit
General Motors' No. 2 executive is moving from Motor City to Silicon Valley to run the automaker's self-driving car operations as it attempts to cash in on its bet that robotic vehicles will transform transportation.
National
Warren to vote against NAFTA revamp
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is set to announce her opposition to a revamped North American trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, arguing that it doesn't do enough to stop the "serious and ongoing harm NAFTA causes for American workers."
National
Babies born in withdrawal new complication in opioid cases
The expansive court case seeking to hold drugmakers responsible for the nation's opioid crisis has a new complication: How does it deal with claims covering…
National
Coal miners urge Congress extension of black lung funding
Former Appalachian coal miners and supporters are in Washington this week to urge lawmakers to extend a tax that benefits miners sick with black lung disease.
National
Paul Ryan lists immigration, debt as biggest regrets
Outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday named immigration and the national debt as his two biggest regrets as he prepares to leave office after 20 years in Congress, saying he has no immediate plans to return to public office.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.