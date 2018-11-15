National

In a story Nov. 14 about the site of Amazon's New York City headquarters being in an "opportunity zone" that offers tax breaks to developers, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the group that did a study finding that a third of such zones nationwide are in areas that are already gentrifying. The study was done by the Urban Institute, not the Brookings Institution. Additionally, a researcher who was quoted in the story, Brett Theodos, works for the Urban Institute, not the Brookings Institution.