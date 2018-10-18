Long-term U.S. mortgage rates dipped slightly, taking a pause after weeks of steady increases stoked by rising interest rates.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Wisconsin unemployment below 3 percent for eighth month
Wisconsin's unemployment rate notched an eighth straight month under 3 percent, more positive economic news for Gov. Scott Walker with the election just over two weeks away.
Variety
Testimony concludes in trial of workers in waterslide death
Jurors on Thursday began deliberating the case of two Kansas water park maintenance workers accused of impeding the investigation into the death of a 10-year-old boy who was decapitated on a waterslide in August 2016.
National
Facebook's election 'war room' takes aim at fake information
In an otherwise innocuous part of Facebook's expansive Silicon Valley campus, a locked door bears a taped-on sign that reads "War Room." Behind the door lies a nerve center the social network has set up to combat fake accounts and bogus news stories ahead of upcoming elections.
Business
Minnesota SBA lending declined last fiscal year
SBA-guaranteed lending in Minnesota declined in fiscal 2018 as more small business customers qualified for conventional loans.
National
New York governor tours aging rail tunnel in funding push
Gov. Andrew Cuomo hopes video images of the decaying, century-old rail tunnel under the Hudson River will help resolve a funding impasse with President Donald Trump's administration that has delayed construction of a new $13 billion tube considered crucial to the region's transportation system.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.