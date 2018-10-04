Long-term U.S. mortgage rates edged slightly lower this week, taking a pause after five straight weeks of increases.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Volatile Oklahoma City power plant fire prompts evacuations
A 7,000-gallon (26,500 liter) oil tank is on fire and billowing thick, black smoke at an Oklahoma City power plant.
National
Transport, health care top issues for Wisconsin's disabled
Transportation and health care costs are top concerns for disabled Wisconsin residents as the November election approaches, according to advocates for the disabled.
National
Small-company stocks stumble after strong start to 2018
Small-company stocks have stumbled after racking up strong gains for much of this year.The Russell 2000 index, a benchmark of small and mid-sized companies, is…
National
Judge's ruling means Missouri clinic can't resume abortions
A federal judge denied Planned Parenthood's request for a mid-Missouri clinic to be temporarily exempted from certain abortion regulations, ensuring that the Columbia clinic will not be able to resume abortions.
National
Ruling strikes down parts of St. Louis 'abortion ordinance'
A federal judge has ruled that some provisions of a St. Louis ordinance banning discrimination based on reproductive health decisions violate the U.S. Constitution and Missouri law.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.