Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose for the fifth straight week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. The key 30-year rate reached its highest level in more than seven years.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Indiana governor ordered to turn over Carrier email exchange
A judge has ordered Gov. Eric Holcomb's office to turn over emails among then-Gov. Mike Pence, then-President-elect Donald Trump and Carrier Corp. about Trump's negotiations to prevent Carrier from moving most of its operations from Indianapolis to Mexico.
National
NFL defends lawsuit alleging Super Bowl ticket violations
The National Football League defended itself Thursday against charges that its ticketing policies for the 2014 Super Bowl violated New Jersey's consumer fraud law, in…
Business
Need a spatula now? Amazon has a new store for that
Amazon is expanding its physical presence again, this time opening a 4,000-square-foot store that sells a wide range of products, including shower curtains, Hallmark cards and baby bottles.
National
Mayor, others push back on proposed robot brothel in Houston
A Canadian company wants to open a so-called "robot brothel" in Houston, but is getting pushback from officials and community groups, with the mayor saying the city is reviewing its ordinances to determine if they address public safety and health concerns potentially associated with the business.
Business
US economy grew at robust 4.2 percent rate in Q2
The U.S. economy grew at a robust annual rate of 4.2 percent in the second quarter, the best performance in nearly four years, though economists believe growth has slowed in the current quarter partly because of a drag from trade.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.