Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose for the fourth straight week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. The key 30-year rate reached its highest level since May.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
The Latest: Hospital treating 4 from Maryland shooting
The Latest on the shooting in Maryland (all times local):
National
The Latest: Evers open to raising taxes on wealthy
The Latest on Wisconsin's governor's race (all times local):
Business
Floodwaters inundate lake at NC power plant, raising alarm
Duke Energy activated a high-level emergency alert at a retired coal-fired power plant in North Carolina as floodwaters from the nearby Cape Fear River overtopped an earthen dike there and inundated a large lake, raising concerns of a potential breach.
Variety
The Latest: Employees return to workplace shooting scene
The Latest on a Wisconsin workplace shooting that injured four people and left the gunman dead (all times local):
Home & Garden
Robert Venturi, postmodernist architect, dies at 93
Architect Robert Venturi, who rejected austere modern design and instead ushered in postmodern complexity with the dictum "Less is a bore," has died. He was 93.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.