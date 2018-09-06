Long-term U.S. mortgage rates ticked up this week amid strength in the economy, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.
WSJ: Feds investigating Wells Fargo's wholesale banking unit
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the Justice Department is investigating potential employee fraud at Wells Fargo's wholesale banking unit.
The Latest: Reds plan moment of silence for victims
The Latest on a fatal shooting at downtown Cincinnati bank (all times local):
Agents visit dairy farm that employed Iowa slaying suspect
Immigration enforcement agents and state criminal investigators on Thursday visited the Iowa dairy farm that employed and housed the man charged with killing college student Mollie Tibbetts.
Mayo Clinic signs on as a founding partner of new health/technology confenence
The Mayo Clinic has signed on as a founding partner of the inaugural MANOVA Global Summit.
BlueCross of Tennessee will stop covering OxyContin in 2019
Tennessee's largest health insurer will stop covering OxyContin prescriptions as part of an effort to combat opioid addiction.
