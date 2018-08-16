Long-term U.S. mortgage rates declined this week for the second straight week.
National
Wisconsin unemployment under 3 percent for sixth month
Wisconsin's unemployment rate has been under 3 percent for the past six months, an indicator of economic health that Gov. Scott Walker has been touting on the campaign trail.
National
'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin dies in Detroit at 76
Aretha Franklin, the undisputed "Queen of Soul" who sang with matchless style on such classics as "Think," ''I Say a Little Prayer" and her signature song, "Respect," and stood as a cultural icon around the globe, has died from pancreatic cancer. She was 76.
National
Interior Department eyes protected Arctic land for drilling
The Trump administration is aiming to open millions of acres (hectares) of Alaska Arctic land for drilling that was protected under the Obama administration.
National
Kudlow: China is sending team to Washington to talk trade
The United States and China are resuming trade talks, raising hopes for a way out of an intensifying dispute between the world's two largest economies.
Business
Biotech thriving in Minnesota as overall health startup fundraising slows
A slow-down in health fundraises of less than $4M blamed on loss of angel investor tax credit
