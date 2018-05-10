The key long-term U.S. mortgage rate held steady this week, providing a lure for potential homebuyers in the spring buying season.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Beat-the-odds employees lauded by Minnesota Chamber
Smart employers find that employees with disabilities or who overcome other obstacles oftentimes excel at work.
Music
Spotify cuts R. Kelly music from playlists, cites new policy
Spotify has removed R. Kelly's music from its playlists, citing its new policy on hate content and hateful conduct.
Variety
Markets Right Now: Stocks move higher on Wall Street
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
National
Tech leaders to seek more focus on AI at White House summit
Top U.S. tech executives and researchers want the Trump administration to invest more in artificial intelligence and craft policies they hope will strengthen the economy…
National
House bill would revive mothballed Nevada nuclear waste dump
The House on Thursday approved an election-year bill to revive the mothballed nuclear waste dump at Nevada's Yucca Mountain despite opposition from home-state lawmakers.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.