The key long-term U.S. mortgage rate declined slightly this week, after a steady rise for most of April that pushed the rate to its highest level in more than four years.
More From Business
Variety
Stocks slip as banks and health care companies stumble
U.S. stocks are lower Thursday, although they've made up most of a steep early loss. Banks are falling along with interest rates while insurer AIG takes a big loss after its first-quarter report. Prescription drug distributor Cardinal Health is tumbling and taking the health care sector lower. Tesla is skidding after the electric car maker posted another big loss, and Wall Street reacted negatively to comments by CEO Elon Musk.
Movies
Before 'Solo,' Ron Howard debuts an online directing class
Ron Howard's 40-year directing career almost ended before it began. His first day directing a feature film, the high-octane road movie "Grand Theft Auto," came the day after his 23rd birthday.
National
APNewsBreak: Enrollment down in Iowa family planning program
A state-run family planning program that Iowa lawmakers established last year to cut funding for Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers has seen a marked decline in patients and participating health care providers, which critics say shows it's not working as promised by its Republican backers.
National
Minnesota county officials worry about pipeline protest cost
County officials in northern Minnesota are worried about large-scale protests if Enbridge Energy gets approval to replace its Line 3 crude oil pipeline and have asked regulators to find a way to force the company to cover the costs to local governments.
Variety
Robot fast-food chefs: Hype or a sign of industry change?
Robots can't yet bake a souffle or fold a burrito, but a new restaurant in Boston is employing what it calls a "never-before-seen robotic kitchen" to cook up ingredients and spout them into a bowl.
