Long-term U.S. mortgage rates were little changed this week. The key 30-year, fixed-rate loan hovered around an average 3.8% for the third straight week.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Minnesota added 100 jobs last month, but maybe 51
Statistically, Minnesota's job market has flatlined as year-over-year growth lags far behind national pace.
National
High court takes case involving Puerto Rico financial crisis
The Supreme Court says it will decide a challenge to the oversight board established by Congress in response to Puerto Rico's financial crisis.
Housing
A glance at US mortgage rates: little changed; 30-year 3.84%
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates were little changed this week. The key 30-year, fixed-rate loan hovered around an average 3.8% for the third straight week.
National
Wilderness Society sues Trump administration over mine rules
The Wilderness Society is suing the Trump administration to try to force the release of documents on its decision to lift restrictions on mining upstream from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northern Minnesota.
National
The Latest: Trump offers help for Canadians held in China
The Latest on the United States and Canada (all times local):