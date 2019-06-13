Long-term U.S. mortgage rates were little changed this week, after six straight weeks of declines putting them at historically low levels.
More From Business
Variety
Stocks rise as investors aim to snap short losing streak
U.S. stocks rose in afternoon trading Thursday on Wall Street as investors aimed to snap a two-day losing streak in an otherwise choppy week of trading.
Housing
A glance at US mortgage rates: little changed; 30-year 3.82%
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates were little changed this week, after six straight weeks of declines putting them at historically low levels.
National
Committee finishes budget work, inserts tax cut plan
The Legislature's Republican-controlled finance committee finished revising Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' state budget Thursday, wrapping up its work by inserting a $321 million income tax cut plan into the spending plan.
Business
Cargill puts up $30 million to fight deforestation in Brazil
The company said the industry will miss its goal of ending the destruction of the rainforest by 2020. "We can all agree, and certainly the science is very clear, the climate is changing and there is an urgent need to take action to end deforestation," a Cargill executive said.
Variety
Utility will remove coal ash from pits near Tennessee river
The nation's largest public utility on Thursday agreed to dig up and remove about 12 million cubic yards (9.2 million cubic meters) of coal ash from unlined pits at a Tennessee coal-burning power plant.