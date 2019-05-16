Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell slightly this week, marking a third straight week of declines as a continued inducement to home purchasers.
Salesforce pledges skill training as part of Trump program
Business software company Salesforce says it aims to provide skills training to 500,000 people as part of a Trump administration push to boost career opportunities among Americans.
National
Wisconsin unemployment rate drops to 2.8% in April
New data shows Wisconsin's unemployment rate fell matched a record low last month.
Housing
A glance at US mortgage rates down slightly this week
Business
The Latest: OxyContin maker denies claims from 5 states
The Latest on five states filing claims against OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma (all times local):
National
Michigan governor opposes zero coverage option for drivers
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday she opposes Republicans' proposal to let drivers fully forgo mandatory, unlimited medical benefits covered by their auto insurance premiums, saying she must "draw a line" but is open to requiring a minimum level of coverage.