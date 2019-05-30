Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell for the fifth consecutive week, tipping the key 30-year loan average below 4% for the first time in nearly a year and a half
More From Business
Variety
PVH and Movado slide while Burlington and DSW rise
Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:PVH Corp., down $14.76 to $84.49The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands cut its…
National
Oregon, awash in marijuana, takes steps to curb production
Oregon is awash in pot, glutted with so much legal weed that if growing were to stop today, it could take more than six years by one estimate to smoke or eat it all.
Business
First Minnesota Bank sold to S.D. firm as longtime owner Wakefield retires
CorTrust, a fast-expanding South Dakota bank, will extend its reach in towns around the Twin Cities.
TV & Media
Giant American flag flap flutters on; business owner rallies
The reality television star who has said he would go to jail before removing a huge American flag from his recreational vehicle store in North Carolina promised a visit to the site Thursday to show support for employees who've been dealing with fallout from the controversy.
National
Why the US economy may have already peaked for the year
Enjoy it while it lasts.