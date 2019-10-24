U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week as a potential trade truce between the U.S. and China has boosted economic optimism and the 10-year Treasury yield.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Subaru recalls cars, SUVs for engine control, debris trouble
Subaru is recalling over 400,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix problems with engine computers and debris that can fall into motors.
TV & Media
Weak profit, revenue, overshadow Twitter user growth
Bugs in Twitter's advertising technology dragged on revenue, overshadowing a surprisingly strong quarter of user growth.
Business
3M results hit by softening world economy, but buffered by cost cuts
The Minnesota manufacturing bellwether is enduring weakness overseas and in its two largest businesses.
Housing
A glance at US mortgage rates: 30 year rose to 3.75%
U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week as a potential trade truce between the U.S. and China has boosted economic optimism and the 10-year Treasury…
Housing
US mortgage rates rise to 3-month high
U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose slightly this week to their highest point in 12 weeks, though they remain far below their levels of a year ago.