U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week after three weeks of holding steady amid expectations that the Federal Reserve could reduce interest rates soon.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
US stock indexes shake off an early loss and close higher
U.S. stocks reversed course from an early slump and closed higher Thursday to break a two-day losing streak after technology and bank stocks rallied.
National
Duke Energy sued for 2014 coal ash spill environmental harm
The federal, North Carolina and Virginia governments want a judge to declare the country's largest electricity company liable for environmental damage from a leak five years ago that left miles of a river shared by the two states coated in hazardous coal ash.
Business
Netflix, United Rentals fall while Union Pacific, eBay rise
Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:
National
Republican leader calls for road-funding veto override
The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate on Thursday called for a veto override after Gov. Tony Evers' administration announced a new $75 million transportation grant program that would make funding available for public transit projects like Milwaukee's streetcar.
TV & Media
Clerk fired after confrontation with Hispanic customers
A suburban Chicago gas station clerk has been fired after a video posted on social media appeared to show him telling Hispanic customers to "go back to their country."