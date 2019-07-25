U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week, edging toward three-year lows amid signals from Federal Reserve officials that they could cut their benchmark interest rate.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
The Latest: Synagogue attack search warrants to be unsealed
The Latest on media outlets seeking the unsealing of search warrants in the deadly shooting at a synagogue in suburban San Diego (all times local):
Housing
A glance at US mortgage rates: 30-year loan falls to 3.75%
U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week, edging toward three-year lows amid signals from Federal Reserve officials that they could cut their benchmark interest rate.
Music
Colorado police say remains found of girl missing since 1984
The remains of a 12-year-old girl who disappeared in 1984 after performing at a Christmas holiday concert have been found by construction workers in Colorado, police said Thursday.
National
NYC sues American Airlines over worker sick leave
New York City's worker protection department says American Airlines is violating the city's sick leave law by retaliating against workers who use sick days or not letting them use the sick leave they've accrued.
National
California skirts Trump, signs mileage deal with 4 companies
Four major automakers have reached a deal with California to increase gas mileage and greenhouse gas emissions standards, bypassing the Trump administration's push to freeze requirements at 2021 levels.