U.S. long-term mortgage rates slipped this week from a 15-week high and are significantly below year-ago levels, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.
National
Charges: Chinese surveillance goods illegally sold to US
A Long Island firm sold tens of millions of dollars in Chinese-made surveillance and other sensitive security equipment to customers, including the U.S. military to use on aircraft carriers, by falsely claiming the goods were manufactured in America, federal prosecutors said Thursday.
National
Markets Right Now: Stocks hold on to most of the day's gains
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
National
The Latest: Saudi official declines comment on spying
The Latest on allegations from U.S. prosecutors that Saudi Arabia recruited two Twitter employees to spy on accounts that included prominent government opponents (all times local):
National
Saudis recruited Twitter workers to spy on critics, US says
Saudi Arabia, frustrated by growing criticism of its leaders and policies on social media, recruited two Twitter employees to spy on thousands of accounts that included prominent opponents, U.S. prosecutors have alleged.
Business
GM selling shuttered Ohio factory to electric truck maker
General Motors is selling a massive assembly plant it shut down earlier this year in Ohio, a closing that drew threats and scolding from President Donald Trump, to a newly formed company that said Thursday it intends to begin making electric trucks by late 2020.